Man pleads guilty to trafficking in cocaine, Tramadol, cannabis

The defendant had pleaded guilty to a five-count charge instituted against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Earlier, counsel to the NDLEA, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, told the court that the defendant was arrested for dealing on illicit substances.

Himinkaiye said that Sumonu committed the crime on March 26 at 9.00 p.m. in a premises housing a bar and a restaurant on Awolowo Road, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said that the operatives of the agency acted on a tip-off and arrested the defendant with 200g of Cannabis and three grammes of Tramadol.

Himinkaiye said that the illicit drugs recovered from the defendant also included three grammes of Codeine, 0.4g of Cocaine and 15g of Rohypnol.