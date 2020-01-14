A Ugandan Imam has been suspended for getting married to a fellow man, the Daily Monitor reports.

Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba of Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque in Kayunga District tied the knot with his ‘wife’ Ms Swabullah Nabukeera two weeks ago after they met in the same mosque.

The couple made sure not to have sex before marriage as well.

Two weeks after their marriage, they still had no sex because the “bride” cited menstrual pains, forcing Mutumba to endure a little longer.

Luck ran out on Nabukeera after Mutumba’s neighbour claimed that his newly wed scaled a wall and stole their television set and clothes.

Mutumba and Nabukeera cohabited in a two-room apartment house. The wall separating the two rental rooms doesn’t reach the iron roof, Daily Monitor illustrates.

The neighbor reported the case at the Kayunga Police Station and detectives were dispatched to arrest Ms Nabukeera.

The disguise

“It was when he was being searched by a female officer that we discovered that the suspect had stacked clothes in the bra to hoodwink that they were breasts. On further search, we discovered that the suspect had male genitals,” said Mugera.

During interrogation, Nabukeera revealed that his real name is Richard Tumushabe and that he disguised to marry Mutumba in order to make away with his money.

He was charged with impersonation, theft and obtaining goods by false pretense.

Nuuru Nabukeera, Tumushabe’s alleged aunt, was also arrested and admitted that Mutumba had paid the traditional dowry which included two goats, two bags of sugar, a carton of salt and a Koran.

She claimed that she did not know her ‘niece’ was male as she got to know him when he was already an adult.