Man on the run after pouring petrol on his wife and setting her ablaze in Lagos

It was gathered that the couple engaged in an argument at their residence on Ayide Osolo Street, Divine Estate, in the Ijanikin area of the state.

In the course of the argument, Akpos, out of annoyance, reached for petrol, poured it on his wife and set her ablaze.

Scared of being mobbed, Akpos, according to eyewitnesses, left Risikat for dead, as he fled the premises.

While some Good Samaritans in the couple’s neighbourhood immediately rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she eventually died, others rushed to the Ijanikin Police Station to report the incident.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said Risikat sustained severe burns, adding that she died while receiving treatment in the hospital.

He said, “A case was reported at the Ijanikin Police Station that a woman, Risikat, 48, allegedly had an altercation with her husband and in the process, he poured petrol on his wife and set her ablaze.

“It resulted in serious bodily burns and she was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment but she died. Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing husband.”

Meanwhile, a suspected robber had been lynched to death for attempting to steal a motorcycle around Ara Junction, Agric Road, in the Egan area of Igando, Lagos.

The burnt robber alongside his colleague, according to reports, intercepted a motorcyclist at an area close to the junction.

While dispossessing the commercial motorcyclist of his property, the robbers were said to have inflicted serious injuries on him.

Nemesis, however, caught up on the robbers as some passersby raised an alarm, which attracted the attention of other motorcyclists in the area.