Man on the run after breaking 2 months old baby’s hand for disturbing his sleep

The suspect, who took to his heels, immediately after the incident, blamed his action on the fact that his newborn son was disturbing his sleep.

It was gathered that the baby was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, Imo State capital, where the affected hand was amputated to save his life.

Uka Ukachi, the Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Imo State, who visited the infant and her mother at Ward 13, FMC, Owerri, called on public-spirited individuals to come to their rescue.

While expressing the commission’s commitment to ensuring that the victim got justice, Ukachi stated that “the man is on the run. The boy’s hand has been amputated. He is at the FMC, Owerri. We want the father to answer for his crime. We demand his arrest. The kid needs justice.”

Meanwhile, a lady yet-to-identified, has been found lifeless at a guest house on the State Housing Estate, Calabar, Cross River State capital.

The deceased was said to have lodged in the hotel with a man alleged to be on the run.

Confirming the incident, DSP Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Cross River, stated: “Yes, we are aware of the incident and the story is true. A man and a woman lodged in a hotel and the woman was later found dead. We are investigating the matter.”