RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man on the run after breaking 2 months old baby’s hand for disturbing his sleep

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man said the infant was disturbing him from sleeping.

2 months old baby
2 months old baby

A man identified as Confidence Amatobi, is currently on the run after breaking the arm of his two-month-old baby.

Read Also

The suspect, who took to his heels, immediately after the incident, blamed his action on the fact that his newborn son was disturbing his sleep.

It was gathered that the baby was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, Imo State capital, where the affected hand was amputated to save his life.

Uka Ukachi, the Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Imo State, who visited the infant and her mother at Ward 13, FMC, Owerri, called on public-spirited individuals to come to their rescue.

While expressing the commission’s commitment to ensuring that the victim got justice, Ukachi stated that “the man is on the run. The boy’s hand has been amputated. He is at the FMC, Owerri. We want the father to answer for his crime. We demand his arrest. The kid needs justice.

Meanwhile, a lady yet-to-identified, has been found lifeless at a guest house on the State Housing Estate, Calabar, Cross River State capital.

The deceased was said to have lodged in the hotel with a man alleged to be on the run.

Confirming the incident, DSP Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Cross River, stated: “Yes, we are aware of the incident and the story is true. A man and a woman lodged in a hotel and the woman was later found dead. We are investigating the matter.”

Officers from the State Housing Police Station have, however, arrested some of the hotel workers in connection with the incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanu slams FG fresh N100bn suit for continued detention

Kanu slams FG fresh N100bn suit for continued detention

Alleged N109bn fraud: EFCC rearraigns suspended AGF Idris, others

Alleged N109bn fraud: EFCC rearraigns suspended AGF Idris, others

BREAKING: Buhari govt loses against Nnamdi Kanu in court

BREAKING: Buhari govt loses against Nnamdi Kanu in court

Buhari calls for increased Korean investments in Nigeria

Buhari calls for increased Korean investments in Nigeria

Keyamo explains why Buhari did not remove subsidy

Keyamo explains why Buhari did not remove subsidy

Teamwork between public office holders, deputies critical to democracy – Jonathan

Teamwork between public office holders, deputies critical to democracy – Jonathan

I am Buhari’s co-pilot, not spare tyre – Osinbajo

I am Buhari’s co-pilot, not spare tyre – Osinbajo

BREAKING: Many trapped as fire engulfs WAEC national office [VIDEO]

BREAKING: Many trapped as fire engulfs WAEC national office [VIDEO]

Keyamo: Tinubu appointed a nuisance – Dele Momodu

Keyamo: Tinubu appointed a nuisance – Dele Momodu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi. [SaharaReporters].

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi

Angry mob [NAN]

Ogun angry mob lynches Air Force officer to death in reprisal attack

RCCG pastor

Lagos court remands teenagers over the death of RCCG pastor