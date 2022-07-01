Man on the run after beating his father and st*bbing another to d*ath

It was gathered that the incident which happened on Nnebisi Road by Umuagu Quarters in Delta State, led the suspect’s father to place a N20,000 bounty on him.

According to an eyewitness who doesn’t want to be mentioned in this report, the suspect’s father declared him wanted with the bounty.

“So, the father placed a N20,000 bounty on him for anybody who would catch him.

“Immediately, people went after him, including Chukwunonso. The victim caught him. Unknown to Chukwunonso, the suspect had a knife with him and he was stabbed,” the eyewitness stated.

Corroborating the eyewitness’ claim, a resident of the area revealed that he “quickly rushed to the scene and saw Chukwunonso on the ground in a pool of blood; we carried him inside a tricycle to a hospital.

“On arrival at the hospital, the doctor confirmed him dead and he was moved to a mortuary.”

Confirming the incident, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said the suspect is mentally deranged, adding that he’s currently on the run.

“The suspect is mentally ill. How can we arrest a mad man? He ran away after stabbing the victim,” he stated.