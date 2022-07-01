RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man on the run after beating his father and st*bbing another to d*ath

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect’s father placed a N20,000 bounty on him after the latter beat him to pulp. But unfortunately, a youth-seeking bounty got stabbed to death while trying to nab him.

One Chukwunonso Odo is currently on the run after beating his father to pulp, such that the latter sustained severe body injuries.

It was gathered that the incident which happened on Nnebisi Road by Umuagu Quarters in Delta State, led the suspect’s father to place a N20,000 bounty on him.

According to an eyewitness who doesn’t want to be mentioned in this report, the suspect’s father declared him wanted with the bounty.

“So, the father placed a N20,000 bounty on him for anybody who would catch him.

“Immediately, people went after him, including Chukwunonso. The victim caught him. Unknown to Chukwunonso, the suspect had a knife with him and he was stabbed,” the eyewitness stated.

Corroborating the eyewitness’ claim, a resident of the area revealed that he “quickly rushed to the scene and saw Chukwunonso on the ground in a pool of blood; we carried him inside a tricycle to a hospital.

“On arrival at the hospital, the doctor confirmed him dead and he was moved to a mortuary.”

Confirming the incident, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said the suspect is mentally deranged, adding that he’s currently on the run.

The suspect is mentally ill. How can we arrest a mad man? He ran away after stabbing the victim,” he stated.

Edafe added that an investigation is ongoing on the matter.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

