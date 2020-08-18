Well, much as it sounds like a dream, it happened to a Kenyan man identified as Humphrey Kiama.

He has disclosed how he ended up being a divorcee a month after tying the knot with the love of his life.

Tuko.co.ke reported him as saying in an interview with Hungura Show that things were thick from the moment he said I do to his then lover.

According to Kiama, the lady started exhibiting signs of rejection even before they left the altar and would not agree to take photos during the bridal shoot, the news website further reported.

Man narrates how wife left him for another man on their wedding night

"After saying our vows, we knelt down for prayers. I was holding her hand at the time and from nowhere, she threw my hand away. She even refused to take photos," said Kiama.

READ ALSO: Residents organise prayer session to command faulty transformers to function (video)

When they went for their evening party, which was sponsored by his rich friend in Kiserian, his wife dumped him for another man, leaving Kiama lonely.

Man narrates how wife left him for another man on their wedding night

He then became offended and ordered her that they go home and that was the beginning of his troubles till they called it quits after one month.

"A rich man organised a rich party for us in Kiserian. During the party, the lady left me to hung out with another man. I felt ashamed. When we got home, we argued a lot. After a month, we called it quits," he added.

After the divorce, his ex-wife went around telling people he was impotent but Kiama is now a father of four after getting married to another woman.

Man narrates how wife left him for another man on their wedding night

"After we parted ways, she told people that I was impotent. I could pass somewhere or in a matatu and people would look at me in a weird way. I was in pain. Although I could not cry, I was torn apart. I later got married and today I am a father of four; three boys and one girl," opened up Kiama.