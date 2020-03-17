An unhappy man has narrated how his female boss who has been pestering him with sexual advances has finally laid him off because he did not give in to her demands.

The man identified as Penjamin Franklin with a Twitter username, @Cashmase made a video of himself driving home after losing his job.

He is heard ranting in the video, recounting all the instances where his boss made attempts to get his attention but he denied her the opportunity.

He claims his rejection of the female boss’ advances made her so prejudiced against him that although he did everything right including going to work early and discharging his duties to the best of his ability, she still sacked him eventually.

Penjamin Franklin who lives in America said he spoke to his lawyer about the development but he was told he would need evidence to prove that the lady indeed harassed him sexually and fired him based on that.

Watch the video below: