This happened on Sunday, January 13, 2019, after a disagreement bothering on infidelity, Tribune News confirmed. The man, 35-year-old Uwaila, has been arrested by the police in Edo State, where the incident occurred.

According to reports, the suspect's wife reacted to his affair with so many women by engaging in flirtatious dealing with other men. This reportedly angered the suspect leading to the murders during a confrontation.

Tribune News confirmed a statement by the state police commissioner, Mr. Hakeem Odumosun, revealing that Uwaila will be arraigned after an investigation must have been completed.

At the suspect's residence, the officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), were present to remove the corpses.