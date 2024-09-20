Man murders business partner in cold blood to avoid repaying ₦500,000 debt

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, in Damaturu on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adamu’s body was found on September 15, with a deep throat cut and stab wounds at Nayinawa area of Damaturu. Abdulkarim said credible intelligence led to the arrest of a prime suspect in the case, Isa, at Shago Tara near Nayinawa.

“Investigation revealed that Lawan Adamu was his employer and business partner in the engine oil trade.

“He (the suspect) borrowed ₦500,000 from Adamu last year with a profit-sharing agreement.

“However, when he failed to meet the agreement terms, the deceased demanded repayment.

“Isa callously murdered Adamu to avoid repaying the debt, killing him in cold blood,” he said.