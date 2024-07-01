Man sparks mixed reactions as he marries 2 women on the same day in Kogi

Yakubu married his brides in a grand ceremony that drew significant public interest. The event was marked by traditional rites, vibrant festivities, and a show of unity as the families of the brides came together to celebrate the unions.

In many cultures, polygamy is a customary practice, but marrying two women on the same day is relatively uncommon. Yakubu's decision to do so reflects a blend of personal choice and adherence to traditional values.

The wedding ceremony was attended by numerous guests, including local dignitaries, family members, and friends, who witnessed the exchange of vows and blessings.

The event sparked conversations across various social platforms, with many expressing admiration for Yakubu's bold step and others debating the implications of such a union in contemporary society.

“Na man you be, we are your boys, teach us your ways Sir 😅” - @Annonnymous_Lord wrote.

@Chrisllionaire_ wrote, “One is enough headache, talkless of two. Wish him well 😏”

However, despite differing opinions, the wedding day was undeniably a memorable occasion, filled with joy and festivity.

