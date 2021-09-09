Man machetes wife to death in Jigawa

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested after the police received a report on Sept. 2 that he allegedly ambushed and killed his wife, Sahura Sule on a bush path.

He explained that upon receipt of the information, the police visited the scene and took the deceased to the General Hospital at Babura.

He stated that deceased had deep machete cuts on her stomach and right elbow, and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor at the hospital.

He stated also that the remains of the deceased was later released to her relatives for burial.

Shiisu added that the case was transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department at the police headquarters in Dutse for further investigation.