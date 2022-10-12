RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man lures female jobseekers to hotel where he sexually assaults them

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect often pretends to be a government worker to lure unsuspecting jobseekers into his trap.

Joseph Godfrey, a 50-year-old man, has landed in police net for luring female jobseekers to a hotel, where he sexually assaults them.

In a statement in which Godfrey’s arrest was made known, Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat said the suspect was apprehended by operatives in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to Butswat, Godfrey disguised as a worker at the Government House, Yenagoa, to unsuspecting jobseekers in a bid to lure them into his trap.

The statement read: “Operatives of SWAT, Bayelsa State Command, have arrested one Joseph Godfrey, 50, for luring unsuspecting female jobseekers to a hotel and sexually assaulting them.

“The suspect usually disguised as a worker at the Government House, Yenagoa, and lured his victims with the promise of job opportunities.

“He ran out of luck on October 10, 2022, around 1pm, when one of the girls raised the alarm and he was arrested at Opolo, Yenagoa.”

Meanwhile, a tiler identified as Isaac Igbogbo, has denied defiling a three-year-old girl in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

Igbogbo, who appeared before Justice A.O. Soladoye of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, said the defilement allegation was made by the minor’s mother barely a month after they had a quarrel in the neighbourhood.

“Her mother confronted me and said when she was bathing her, she discovered that she was in pain. She said her daughter accused me of touching her private parts. When people came to settle the matter, the mother threatened to kill me,” the defendant stated.

He added that he was thrown into a cell when he approached a police station to report the allegation.

Damilare Famuyiwa

