The deceased is 25-year-old Rifkatu, who reportedly refused to heed her husband's instruction, asking her to end a romantic relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

"My wife was stubborn, she never listened to me. I even sat her down and told her the implications of what she was doing; she did not repent and she had to pay the supreme price.

"I stabbed her with a knife for refusing to adhere to my instruction. I told her to desist (from) sleeping with men, but she boasted that nothing would happen.

"I lost my temper and killed her," Ishaya tells The Nation News.

The accused is a native of Sabon Kaida village in Guests Local Government Area according to reports.

Some detectives attached to Gawu Babangida Police Division ensured his arrest after the alleged murder.