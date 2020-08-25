The police charged Bashiru with Criminal Trespass, theft and mischief contrary to the provisions of sections 59, 332 and 271 of the Penal Code.

Testifying, Tanimu told a Chief Magistrate Court 1, Chediya GRA, Zaria that the incident happened about eight months ago.

He said there was a misunderstanding between his family and the Bashiru family.

Tanimu alleged that the Bashiru family burnt his house over a misunderstanding.

“I filed a case against the defendant at the Chief Magistrate Court Fada, Zaria city and the court asked me to serve as a pointer to the court bailiff who would serve the summons to him.

“While at the defendant’s house to serve the summons, members of his family attacked us and cut off my left arm.

“Two months after my house was burnt, the defendant sold my generator, water pump machine, charging board, clothes among others to two men.

“I reported the matter at the Giwa Police Station and they were apprehended.

“In the presence of the police in Giwa Police Division, he admitted to selling those items and appealed for settlement.

“During the settlement, we valued the items in my house before it was burnt by the suspects at N243,000,” he said.

Under cross-examination by the defendant’s counsel Mr Abubakar Zakariya, the witness maintained that the case before the Chief Magistrates’ Court in Zaria city, was arson and loss of his arm.

After the testimony, the prosecution counsel, Sgt. Mannir Nasir, prayed for an adjournment to produce another witness.

Magistrate Abubakar Lamido, discharge the witness and adjourned the matter until Sept. 22 for continuation of hearing.