RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man leaves wife of 15-years for committing adultery severally

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ekiti Customary court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between Mr Abiodun Omotoyinbo and his wife, Taiwo on grounds of adultery.

Man leaves wife of 15-years for committing adultery severally. (FINRA)
Man leaves wife of 15-years for committing adultery severally. (FINRA)

Delivering Judgment, the President of the Court, Mrs Yemisi Ojo held that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and consequently dissolved the union

Recommended articles

Ojo ordered both parties to go their separate ways as they stand unmarried.

The court president ordered that the nine-year- old child of the union should remain with Omotoyinbo.

She ordered the father to be responsible for the payment of the child’s school fees.

Ojo ordered Omotoyinbo to allow the child see his mother.

Earlier, the petitioner, Omotoyinbo, 36, a farmer in his evidence, told the court that the respondent was the mother of his child.

Omotoyinbo prayed for dissolution because he said he has caught her on several occasions committing adultery and she never showed any remorse.

”She threatened my life with fetish substances and has also threatened the life of the woman who is pregnant for me.

”Her threat came true because my woman is yet to give birth one year after she took in,” he said.

In her defence, Taiwo, 25, a businesswoman denied all the allegations levelled against her by the petitioner.

”I never threatened the petitioner nor the woman who is pregnant for him. I do not agree agree with the dissolution because of my nine-year-old baby,” she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Students return to Edo School after 5 years

Bayelsa Police repel attack by gunmen, launch manhunt for kidnappers

Cholera: Nigeria records 65,145 suspected cases with 2,141 deaths

COVID-19: Nigeria records 4 more deaths, 379 new infections

Gov Masari of Katsina says 'bandits are people we know, people like me'

Delta State criticizes NCPC over centralised COVID-19 tests

Nigeria needs good leadership for unity and sustainable growth, says Gov Okowa

El-Rufai: 'Low JAMB cut-off marks has made the north lazy, stop it!'

Masari wants shutdown of telecoms networks in Katsina to fight bandits