The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be kept at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, pending advice of the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Feb. 2 for mention.

Njoku, who lives at Ketu, Lagos, allegedly committed the defilement in December 2019 at his residence.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the underage daughters.

“The parents of the girls got a tip-off from a neighbour that the defendant always had carnal knowledge of their daughters in their absence.

“The parents interrogated their daughters and they told them how the defendant always called them into his room and had sex with them after which he would give them money and ask them to tell no one,” he said.

Ayorinde said that the parents of the girls reported the case to the police, resulting in the arrest of the defendant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and is punishable with up to life imprisonment.