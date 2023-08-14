Fowl play: Man lands in police custody over missing chickens in poultry

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged by the director of the farm simply identified as Bamgbose.

According to the police spokesperson, the director noted that when chickens on the farm were tallied, over 1,300 chickens worth ₦8 million could not be accounted for.

She said, “On August 11, 2023, when the fowls were counted, the director discovered that about 1,300 valued at ₦8 million could not be accounted for.

“The farm director is pained at the enormous havoc done to the poultry farm, especially during the current harsh economic situation.”

She noted that following the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, the command embarked on a preliminary investigation which led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has been briefed and he has ordered more investigation.

“A preliminary investigation has commenced and the suspect has been apprehended and is presently in police custody to ascertain the extent or veracity of theft if he was stealing from the poultry farm and selling or eating them, all that will be made known soon to members of the public,” she added.

In a related development, operative of Ogun Police Command arrested one Shobakin, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle and generator in the Odeda area of the state.

