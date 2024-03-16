ADVERTISEMENT
Man lands in hot water for sneaking into female hostel at Kano university

NSCDC said that the suspect would soon be charged in court.

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]

Its Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kano.

He said that NSCDC operatives attached to critical national assets, on March 10, arrested the suspect while sneaking into the female hostel of Skyline University situated in Nassarawa GRA, Kano.

“The suspect disguised as a woman and was found with local charms round his body,” Idris-Abdullahi alleged.

He said that the suspect would soon be charged in court.

The officer quoted the Corps’ Commandant in Kano, Mohammed Lawal-Falala, as charging officers and men of the command to be extra vigilant.

The commandant also urged them to intensify surveillance in and around public and private educational institutions to protect students from criminal elements, he added.

