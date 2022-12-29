ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man lands in court for allegedly beating Police officer on duty

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 22-year-old man, Sunday Awominure, was docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for allegedly beating a Police officer on duty.

Man lands in court for allegedly beating Police officer on duty/Illustration.
Man lands in court for allegedly beating Police officer on duty/Illustration.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Abdullahi said that the defendant assaulted one Odedoyin Ayobami, wounding him in his forehead and both hands.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that may likely cause total mayhem in Otutu area which is open to the public in Ile-Ife.

The Prosecutor said further that the defendant also assaulted one Cpl Abah Johnson, a police officer on uniform while performing his lawful duty.

Abdullahi expressed further that the defendant hit the Police officer with blows, removed his uniform button while holding him, and also destroyed his wristwatch, valued N15,000.

He explained that the offence contravened sections: 249(d), 355, 356 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of: conspiracy, assault occasioning harm, breach of peace, and destruction.

Magistrates A. O. Famuyide granted bail of the defendant in the sum of N150,000 to be deposited in court with one surety in like sum.

Famuyide added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, resides within the court’s jurisdiction, show his means of livelihood, have a residential building as well as produce three recent passport photographs.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 19, 2023, for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Expert identifies poverty, failed courtship as major causes of divorce

Expert identifies poverty, failed courtship as major causes of divorce

Buhari launches Reference Hospital, other projects in Okene, lauds Bello

Buhari launches Reference Hospital, other projects in Okene, lauds Bello

Ajaokuta Steel coy to generate $1.6bn annually – Buhari

Ajaokuta Steel coy to generate $1.6bn annually – Buhari

Prosecution of Lagos lawyer killer must follow procedure - Police insist

Prosecution of Lagos lawyer killer must follow procedure - Police insist

Sanwo-Olu meets IGP in Abuja, vows to get justice for slain lawyer

Sanwo-Olu meets IGP in Abuja, vows to get justice for slain lawyer

Ex-President Jonathan mourns Ohanaeze President-General, Obiozor

Ex-President Jonathan mourns Ohanaeze President-General, Obiozor

Buhari salutes elder statesman, Christopher Kolade at 90

Buhari salutes elder statesman, Christopher Kolade at 90

Kano Hisbah destroys 25 trucks of beer in 2022

Kano Hisbah destroys 25 trucks of beer in 2022

Bolanle: Adegboruwa to lead NBA team to monitor prosecution of killer cop

Bolanle: Adegboruwa to lead NBA team to monitor prosecution of killer cop

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scores killed as container falls on vehicles in Lagos.

Scores killed as container falls on vehicles in Lagos

HushPuppi loves the good life and flaunts it (Bioreports)

6 strangest facts revealed about Hushpuppi; he owned a 15-acre catfish farm in Ghana

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Court acquits plumber who was framed for murder by defunct-SARS

Musa Hasahya and his family

67-year-old farmer with 12 wives, 102 kids and 568 grandchildren cries of hardship