Man kills mother-in-law who caught him raping his wife's sister

He said that the suspect, who killed his mother-in-law, killed the person who saw him perpetrating the act.

“The suspect killed his mother-in-law, only to discover someone saw him committing the crime.

“He quickly killed the man that saw him.

“Preliminary investigation shows that he killed his mother-in-law because she discovered he was having carnal knowledge of his wife’s 14-year old younger sister (mother-in law’s daughter) and vowed to take it up,” he said.