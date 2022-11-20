RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man kills mother-in-law who caught him raping his wife's sister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Lagos State have arrested a 38-year old man for allegedly killing his mother-in-law and one other person after raping his wife’s teenage sister in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

Man kills mother-in-law, 1 other after raping wife’s sister. [Twitter:BenHundeyin]

He said that the suspect, who killed his mother-in-law, killed the person who saw him perpetrating the act.

“The suspect killed his mother-in-law, only to discover someone saw him committing the crime.

“He quickly killed the man that saw him.

“Preliminary investigation shows that he killed his mother-in-law because she discovered he was having carnal knowledge of his wife’s 14-year old younger sister (mother-in law’s daughter) and vowed to take it up,” he said.

According to Hundeyin, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for conclusion of investigation and arraignment.

