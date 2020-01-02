A man whose identity is yet-to-be-disclosed, has killed his mother-in-law, using a cutlass on her, before poisoning himself to death.

The Nation reports that the incident happened a few hours into the New Year, at Arubayi Street in Warri area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the couple whose marriage wasn't supported by the mother-in-law had been separated, which resulted to the man's unhappiness.

According to an eyewitness, the man went to the victim's home with the intention of attacking his ex-wife, but ended up killing his mother-in-law, after the mother of his two children took to her heels on sighting him.

“She (the suspect's ex-wife) ran away. But her mother could not run because she had pains in one of her legs. The man attacked his mother-in-law with a cutlass until she died.

“Neighbours ran away. They said they were afraid. But the man later drank poison and died," the eyewitness was quoted as saying.

Delta State Police Commissioner, Adeyinka Adeleke, has confirmed the incident, saying it's a double tragedy as the suspect also killed himself.