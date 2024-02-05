ADVERTISEMENT
Man kills lover during fight, commits suicide in Lagos apartment, Police confirms

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man was a filmmaker, who had a misunderstanding on Saturday with his lover.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday. Hundeyin said that the sudden and unnatural death was reported to the Ojodu Police Division on Sunday at about 9:10 am.

He said that the lifeless bodies of the lovers – one Adebayo Adeseko, 30, and his partner, Sarah Adesanya, 36, were found at their apartment at No. 8B, Gbete Street, off Shoyemi Bamaco Estate, Ojodu Berger, Lagos.

The spokesperson said that on the strength of the information, a team of operatives from the station immediately went to the scene. Hundeyin said that the operatives photographed the scene and evacuated the corpses to the mortuary for autopsy, while the investigation into their death continued.

NAN learned that the man was a filmmaker, who had a misunderstanding on Saturday with his lover, which degenerated into a heated argument and into a fight, resulting in the woman’s death.

It further learned that the man allegedly stabbed himself and died after he discovered that the woman had given up the ghost. A picture from the scene of the incident, presented to NAN by the police spokesperson, revealed the man lying in a pool of blood.

News Agency Of Nigeria

