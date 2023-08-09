Man kills his nephews after kidnapping them in Ogun

It was gathered that the suspect abducted the victims at Abata, a village in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, after which he murdered them in a bush in the Mile 6 area of Ajebo.

The victims’ father had raised the alarm after he discovered that his children, nine-year-old Promise and seven-year-old Testimony, were missing.

According to a source close to the family who spoke on condition of anonymity, Idowu’s children went missing last weekend and they were last seen with Taiwo.

"Idowu started looking for Promise and Testimony. After a search in the community, somebody told us that they were last seen with his brother, Taiwo, but since they are brothers, nobody suspected anything.

"It was after their father still didn’t see them after some time that everybody became suspicious. Their father was advised to inform the police before it would be too late. I’m still surprised that the lives of innocent children were cut short just like that," the source was quoted as saying.

A resident of the area, who gave her name as Iya Alimat, stated that the community found it shocking when the news reached them that the children were killed.

She said, "It happened on Saturday, but when they did not see the children, they started searching and people said it was Taiwo that took the boys away.

"On Saturday, we got the news that the children had been killed. Their father, after looking everywhere for them and could not find them, decided to inform the police and that was when the matter was exposed. How will somebody do that to his brother? We don’t know why he did it. Until we know, I can’t say much about it. But the man should face the wrath of the law."

