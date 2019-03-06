According to a statement released by the command's spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested on Monday at Maraisa Lane, Igan Road Ago-Iwoye, in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi said Adewale has confessed to the crime upon interrogation, claiming that the victim, Ebunola Aroboto, was responsible for all the spiritual problems he encountered.

Adewale also claimed that his aunt used spiritual power to stop him from winning anytime he plays lotto, popularly known as Baba Ijebu.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the machete he used in hacking the victim was recovered and he will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.