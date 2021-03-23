According to Myjoyonline.com, residents woke up on Tuesday morning to the bloody murder of 25-year-old Harriet Kafui Ahiati by her lover, Jay Dordorye.

Man kills girlfriend in Ho, tries suicide by cutting open his throat & stomach & hanging twice

Sensing danger, the 26-year-old who is reported to be in the habit of assaulting the deceased attempted to take his own life after the crime by slitting his throat and stabbing himself in the stomach twice but did not die.

He then hanged himself twice but according to some residents, the ceiling of his room collapsed.

JoyNews’ Volta regional correspondent Ivy Setordzie who visited the scene of the incident said Mr. Dordorye is currently being treated at the Volta Regional Hospital after he was arrested by the Ho Municipal Police command.

According to her, police officers have been to the hospital where they were told by hospital authorities that the suspect was in a stable condition and responding to treatment.

It is expected that he will be handed over to the police after his treatment to help in their investigation.

Police have reportedly cordoned off the bloodied room in which Harriet Kafui Ahiati was killed.

Her body has been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.

The latest incident comes less than two weeks after a Level 300 student of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College died after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend Kumah Philip Ceasar, 31.