Confirming his arrest, the police spokesperson in the state, Femi Joseph, said the suspect hit the deceased with a big stick following a heated argument between them at Adebowale area of Akure.

The spokesperson added that investigation has already commenced on the matter.

A source told Punch that the two men verbally attacked each other after the deceased allegedly refused to pay N30,000 he owed Oni.

It was gathered that a fight ensued following the verbal provocations.

"As the fight went on, Sunday overpowered Oni. So he (suspect) managed to leave the scene and returned with a big stick to hit Sunday on the head," the source explained.

Sunday was rushed to Ondo state specialist hospital but, he was confirmed dead before they got to the hospital.