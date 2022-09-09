RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man kills 90-year-old father to collect his bank ATM card

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Kwara have arrested one Hassan Ibrahim for allegedly killing his 90-year-old father, Sabi Ibrahim, to dispossess him of his ATM card.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Ajayi Okasanmi stated on Thursday in Ilorin that one Aishat Ibrahim reported to the police on Aug. 5 that the older Ibrahim missing.

He added that the sudden disappearance of the 90-year-old retired army corporal raised suspicions.

“Investigation into the matter led to the arrest of Hassan, a biological son of the missing old man.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to have administered pain killer injection mixed with other substances on his father, who became weak and dizzy immediately after.

“This he did after returning from the bank where he took his father to renew his ATM card.

“He took the father on a motorcycle which he borrowed to an isolated uncompleted building and strangulated him to death after the father had collected the new ATM card.

“He thereafter dug a shallow grave where he buried his father after dispossessing him of the ATM card,’’ Okasanmi stated.

The police spokesman added that Hassan thereafter escaped to Kaduna State and started withdrawing from his late father’s account. He already withdrew N59,000 before he was arrested.

Okasanmi stated also that Hassan sold the borrowed motorcycle before he escaped to Kaduna where he was arrested.

“’The ATM card and the stolen motorcycle have been recovered,’’ he stated.

Hassan will be arraigned after thorough investigation, the police spokesman assured.

