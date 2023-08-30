ADVERTISEMENT
Man killed, dozens injured as masqueraders clash in Enugu

Damilare Famuyiwa

Each masquerade faction clashed over what is authentic during the annual Odo Masquerade festival in Enugu State.

Masqueraders
Masqueraders

Aside from the deceased, the clash reportedly left dozens of people injured. Amongst them is CSP Chinedu Okike, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ogbede Police Division in the state.

Okike and the other victims sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries. Another victim identified as Cross from Amankpo Umuezike Aku, was hit in the genitals when a bullet pierced through his thighs.

In the incident that occurred at Elu-Orie Nua Aku on Monday, August 28, 2023, during the annual Odo Masquerade festival, each masquerader faction was said to have claimed it was the authentic one and that its date should be accepted as the only day when the Odo Masquerade should return to the spirit world.

While a group at Nua village, claimed to have paraded and sent the Odo Ugwuishihe Masquerade to the spirit world on Monday, August 7, those of Aku insisted that the masquerade should have its final journey on Thursday, August 31.

"Unfortunately, an attempt by the group of adherents who believed in the celebration was on Monday (yesterday) to execute the ceremony triggered a clash with those who believe it should be done in September," a community source said.

Confirming the incident, Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe said it was the authenticity argument that led to the shooting and murder of one male victim, and injury of others, including police operatives deployed to calm the situation.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

