ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man kidnaps, torture brother to death, collects ₦120,000 ransom in Kaduna

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect confessed to the crime, saying it was his friend that brought up the idea for him to venture into kidnapping.

Man kidnaps, torture brother to death, collects ₦120,000 ransom in Kaduna (Illustration purpose / loopJamaica)
Man kidnaps, torture brother to death, collects ₦120,000 ransom in Kaduna (Illustration purpose / loopJamaica)

Recommended articles

The suspect, who made this confession during a parade of nine alleged criminals at the Kaduna State Police Command headquarters, narrated that it was his friend who encouraged him into the act of kidnapping.

Revealing that it was his first attempt at kidnapping, Isa said after luring the deceased into the bush, he and his friend held him, hostage, for five days and tortured him to death even after ₦120,000 was received from the family as ransom.

According to Isa, it was not his intention and that of his friend to kill Mohammed, but the latter suddenly gave up in their custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parading Isa alongside other arrested suspects before journalists, Kaduna Police spokesperson, DSP Muhammad Jalige said “on the 30th March, 2023 at about 1428hours, one Ismail Mohammed, of Maijere village Saminaka, came to the Divisional Police Headquarters Saminaka and reported that on the 4th March, 2023 at about 1000 hours. the suspect Ibrahim Isa alias yellow conspired with One Mai-kunu now at large, kidnapped his brother Kabiru Mohammed of same address, took him to an unknown destination and demanded ₦5,000,000 ransom, that after collecting the sum of ₦120,000 from the family they went ahead and killed the victim.”

Jalige said the command within the last few weeks arrested 503 suspects for various crimes including armed banditry, armed robbery, theft, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, rape, burglary, vandalism of rail tracks and other related crimes.

The police spokesperson added that four AK47 rifles, three revolver pistols, two pump action guns, 2,800 railway slippers, nine vehicles of different brands, two tricycles, 209 rounds of AK47 live ammunition, 129 rustled cattle, eight sheep and two bags of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG will address infrastructure deficit, youth restiveness — Shettima

FG will address infrastructure deficit, youth restiveness — Shettima

Peter Obi, Chimamanda, Dangote, others attend US 247th independence celebration

Peter Obi, Chimamanda, Dangote, others attend US 247th independence celebration

'A legal icon of repute' - Obasa congratulates Fashola at 60

'A legal icon of repute' - Obasa congratulates Fashola at 60

'Structure of my govt will soon start taking shape' - Makinde assures

'Structure of my govt will soon start taking shape' - Makinde assures

'Be patient with Tinubu' - Jimoh Ibrahim charges Nigerians

'Be patient with Tinubu' - Jimoh Ibrahim charges Nigerians

PDP group rejects Tambuwal as Senate minority leader

PDP group rejects Tambuwal as Senate minority leader

Chief Imam leads Eid prayers as President Tinubu emphasises national harmony

Chief Imam leads Eid prayers as President Tinubu emphasises national harmony

Gov. Yusuf distributes food items, cows to PLWDs, celebrating Eid-el-Kabir

Gov. Yusuf distributes food items, cows to PLWDs, celebrating Eid-el-Kabir

We must all make sacrifices for Nigeria’s progress - Tinubu

We must all make sacrifices for Nigeria’s progress - Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Parents of girl in Trinity Guy's disturbing skit land in police custody.

Parents of girl in Trinity Guy's disturbing skit land in police custody

Trinity Guy is an Ibadan-based prankster. [Channels TV]

Trinity Guy in police custody to answer questions on his skit involving a female minor

Trinity Guy is an Ibadan-based prankster. [Channels TV]

Trinity Guy remanded in prison following his controversial skit with minor

Tired and fed up

When will Nigerian prank content creators stop harassing women?