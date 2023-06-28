Man kidnaps, torture brother to death, collects ₦120,000 ransom in Kaduna

The suspect, who made this confession during a parade of nine alleged criminals at the Kaduna State Police Command headquarters, narrated that it was his friend who encouraged him into the act of kidnapping.

Revealing that it was his first attempt at kidnapping, Isa said after luring the deceased into the bush, he and his friend held him, hostage, for five days and tortured him to death even after ₦120,000 was received from the family as ransom.

According to Isa, it was not his intention and that of his friend to kill Mohammed, but the latter suddenly gave up in their custody.

Parading Isa alongside other arrested suspects before journalists, Kaduna Police spokesperson, DSP Muhammad Jalige said “on the 30th March, 2023 at about 1428hours, one Ismail Mohammed, of Maijere village Saminaka, came to the Divisional Police Headquarters Saminaka and reported that on the 4th March, 2023 at about 1000 hours. the suspect Ibrahim Isa alias yellow conspired with One Mai-kunu now at large, kidnapped his brother Kabiru Mohammed of same address, took him to an unknown destination and demanded ₦5,000,000 ransom, that after collecting the sum of ₦120,000 from the family they went ahead and killed the victim.”

Jalige said the command within the last few weeks arrested 503 suspects for various crimes including armed banditry, armed robbery, theft, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, rape, burglary, vandalism of rail tracks and other related crimes.