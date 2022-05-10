Man kidnaps neighbour’s daughter, kills and buries her after collecting ransom

The 52-year-old, who has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), connived with one Alhaji Yawale, to kidnap the girl.

Having kidnapped the minor, Abdullahi and his accomplice contacted the father of their victim, who’s a businessman, to demand the payment of N1 million ransom for her freedom.

However, after much negotiations and plea, the suspects agreed to collect N150,000, but were unable to provide her to her parents even though the agreed ransom was paid.

Narrating how the incident happened, the corps’ Bauchi Commandant, Nurudeen Abdullahi, stated: “On April 23, 2022, around 7.30pm, information was received on the alleged kidnap of a five-year-old girl, Amina Abdullahi, at Sabon Gari Narabi, Toro LGA, Bauchi State.

“NSCDC officers attached to the Toro division swung into action and arrested the following suspects: Kabiru Abdullahi, 52, (direct neighbour) and Alhaji Yawale, 45.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the prime suspect, Kabiru, kidnapped Amina in front of her house, took her to a nearby bridge, strangled her and put her in a sack.

“He contacted the father of the victim, Yusuf Abdullahi, and demanded a ransom. After a series of negotiations, it was agreed that the sum of N150,000 be paid for her release.

“His accomplice, Alhaji Yawale, collected the sum of N150,000 under a tamarind tree in the bush at Narabi village.

“Further investigation revealed that Amina was killed on April 27, 2022, and buried inside the kitchen of the prime suspect.

“A team of investigators dug the sack from the ground and took the body to the General Hospital, Toro, where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.”