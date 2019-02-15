On Saturday, February 16, 2019, balloters will head to a polling unit located close to them to elect their representatives. There are security concerns ahead of the polls but that has not deterred elderly Abubakar Shettima.

In a report by the BBC News on Thursday, February 14, 2019, he shared that "he wanted to be the first person to cast a vote."

His enthusiasm and display of orderliness is exactly what the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) expects from voters ahead of the elections tomorrow.

The electoral body is paying attention to voters education in many press releases. It is aimed at informing balloters on how to conduct themselves at polling units.