The convict was arraigned in court on a one-count amended charge bordering on false representation and obtaining money under false pretense.

It was reported that the convict created a business page with 'Best Classic Store' as a username on Instagram with the name Kemisola on which he advertised shoes and bags for online sales through which he collects money for services not rendered.

His petition started in 2017 following a report alleging that he engages in internet fraud.

The convict changed his plea to "guilty" on the one-count charge amended after initially pleading "not guilty".

Justice Maureen Onyetenu convicted and sentenced him to six months in prison from the date of conviction having opted for a plea bargain.