Man jailed 3 months over failure to pay hotel bill

The police charged Mackay-Inler with two counts of obtaining money under false pretence and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Amole-Ajimoti held that the prosecution counsel had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the charge against him.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Philip Amusan, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 12, at Plus One Hotel, Challenge, Ibadan.

Amusan said that the convict fraudulently tricked the manager, Oyebola Oyewale into allowing him to lodge in the hotel for five days, knowing full well that he cannot make payment.

He noted that the convict also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by shouting and constituting nuisance at the public place.