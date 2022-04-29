RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man jailed 3 months over failure to pay hotel bill

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Christiano Mackay-Inler, to three months imprisonment over his failure to pay N37, 600 hotel bill.

Magistrate Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti convicted Mackay-Inler, who pleaded guilty to the offence without an option of fine.

The police charged Mackay-Inler with two counts of obtaining money under false pretence and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Amole-Ajimoti held that the prosecution counsel had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the charge against him.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Philip Amusan, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 12, at Plus One Hotel, Challenge, Ibadan.

Amusan said that the convict fraudulently tricked the manager, Oyebola Oyewale into allowing him to lodge in the hotel for five days, knowing full well that he cannot make payment.

He noted that the convict also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by shouting and constituting nuisance at the public place.

Amusan said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 421 and 249(d) of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

