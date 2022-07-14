Man jailed 3 months in for biting off another man’s pinky finger

He had pleaded not guilty.

Delivering a ruling, Magistrate A O. Adeyemi, sentenced Abubakar without an option of fine.

Adeyemi held that the Prosecution Counsel had proven beyond reasonable doubts that he was guilty of the charge preferred against him.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, Insp E.O.Adaraloye told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 7, at about 10.30 p.m., at Oja Ijoko,Ota.

Adaraloye said that the convict bit off the right pinky finger of the complainant, Adamu Abdullahi.