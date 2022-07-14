RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man jailed 3 months in for biting off another man’s pinky finger

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old man, Mohammed Abubakar, to three months imprisonment for biting off the pinky finger of another man.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
The police charged Abubakar, whose address was not provided, with assault.

He had pleaded not guilty.

Delivering a ruling, Magistrate A O. Adeyemi, sentenced Abubakar without an option of fine.

Adeyemi held that the Prosecution Counsel had proven beyond reasonable doubts that he was guilty of the charge preferred against him.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, Insp E.O.Adaraloye told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 7, at about 10.30 p.m., at Oja Ijoko,Ota.

Adaraloye said that the convict bit off the right pinky finger of the complainant, Adamu Abdullahi.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 355 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

