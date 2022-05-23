Man jailed 3 months for cheating of lottery house

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The trial judge, Sulyman Ola, however, gave Dunamis an option of N20,000 fine.

Ola ordered the convict to pay N 520, 000 in compensation to the complainant.

He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that on May 5, Mr Christian Emmanuel, of FO1 Kubwa Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station.

Ogada said that the complainant informed the police that the convict came to his lottery house to play a game and promised to pay after rounds of games.

According to the prosecutor, Dunamis dishonestly played games to the tune of N43,500 and when the complainant demanded for the money, he refused to pay.

He said that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and all efforts made to recover the money failed.