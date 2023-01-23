Man jailed 20 years for attempted murder

Delivering judgment, Justice Suleiman Baba-Namallam, held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge sentenced Yahaya to three years imprisonment with a fine of N20,000 for act of gross indecency.

Baba-Namallam also sentenced the convict to seven years imprisonment with a fine of N30,000 for causing grevoius hurt.

He also sentenced Yahaya to 10 years imprisonment for attempted murder

The judge held that the sentence will run concurrently.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Zahraddeen Kofar-Mata informed the court that the convict committed the offence on May 12, 2019 at Tal’udu Quarters Kano.

Kofar-Mata said that on the convict was sent by his employer to give his staff(Aisha Kabir,20 food for Iftar at Orbit Dental clinic Tal’udu Quarters Kano.

“After giving her the food, the victim told begged the convict to switch on the generator set because there was no electricity.

“The convict instead grabbed the victim’s breast and threatened her held her hostage using a sharp knife.

”He inflicted a deep cut on her throat and collected her phone,” he said.

The prosecutor told the court that the victim was later found by one Zayyanu Abdulhamid, lying in a pool of blood.

He said that the victim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment.

The prosecution presented four witnesses to prove his case against the defendant.

The convict defended himself and pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of section 285, 248 and 229 of Kano State Penal Code.

The Defence Counsel, Mr I I Abubakar, told the court that the defendant was a first time offender and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.