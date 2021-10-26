Man jailed 14 months for stealing phones from prostitutes he took to hotel.

She sentenced him to 14 months imprisonment on the two counts but ordered that the sentence should run concurrently.

The magistrate, who did not give Tega an option of fine, held that he should serve the jail term with hard labour.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Kenrich Nomayo, said that Tega took two prostitutes, Blessing Joseph and Victoria Joseph, to a hotel and stole their phones.

He said that Tega stole a Tecno POP worth N63,000 and an Infinix Hot 10 worth N85,000 from the women.

Nomayo told the court that the convict committed the offences on Sept. 7 at 9.00 p.m. at Humble Heritage Hotel, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

He submitted that the defendant lured the said women to the hotel on the pretext of having a good time with them but stole their phones.

“The defendant took the prostitutes to the hotel on the pretext of having a nice time with them.

“He booked the hotel for them and told them to go and refresh at the hotel’s sit-out.

“He went back to the hotel room and stole their phones,” the prosecutor submitted.

He added that Tega conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.