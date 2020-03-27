Emmanuel Andre, a representative of the country’s coronavirus reference laboratory based in the city of Leuven, confirmed on Friday.

“Our colleagues from the veterinary faculty in Liege found that a cat contracted COVID-19 after the infection was transmitted by its owner.

“The infection has been confirmed and symptoms are present,” Andre said at a news conference.

According to Andre, this was an individual case and may not be a common occurrence.

He said that Belgian officials were working to develop preventive measures for pet owners, particularly those who tested positive for COVID-19.

Belgian public health officials on Friday confirmed that 1,049 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak to 7,284.

A total of 289 people in Belgium have died after contracting the disease.