Man in police net for allegedly setting suspected witch on fire

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police said the suspect committed the crime when the victim entered his house in Rafin Albasa area of Bauchi metropolis, claiming that she was sent by her older sister to kill the suspect.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in Bauchi, SP Ahmed Wakil.

”The suspect said that he attempted to make the girl leave his house but he said that she insisted that she must bury some charms in the corner of the house.

“The suspect became furious and poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze in his compound, claiming she was a witch,” Wakil said.

He explained that on receiving the information, a team of detectives rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for immediate medical attention.

“A discreet Investigation has been instituted to unravel the exact circumstances that led to the situation. The suspect will be charged to court for the established offence upon completion of the investigation,” he said.

Wakil warned that nobody has the right to treat a human being in such a barbaric manner.

In another development, he said the operatives arrested suspects for criminal conspiracy and car theft.

A team of police detectives attached to ‘C’ Divisional Police Headquarters in Bauchi, he said, arrested one Yusuf Muhammed,34, and recovered a vehicle with reg no. AP-675-BAU ‘Pontiac Vibe’ black with chassis no. 5428XL62884242598 worth N1.5million.

Wakil said that the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime and also mentioned one Mohammed Auwal, at large as his accomplice.

