A 45-year-old driver in Ilorin, Kwara State has been imprisoned for two years for spending money accidentally sent to his bank account.

Adetunji Tunde Oluwasegun was arraigned before the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin on Monday January 18, 2021 on one-count charge bordering on stealing.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused him of fraudulently converting to personal use the sum N2 million that was erroneously transferred into his account.

The complainant Sherifat Omolara Sanni had sent the sum to Oluwasegun in error between July and August 2020.

The prosecution argued that the defendant's action was an offence contrary to Section 286 of the Penal Code.

Oluwasegun pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to two years imprisonment with a fine of N200,000.

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye also ordered him to refund his victim the sum of N2 million before the end of his jail term.