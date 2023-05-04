Man in court for allegedly giving false information to police

Ajolayo, whose residential address was not provided is charged with giving false information.

The Prosecution Counsel Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 21, at about 11 a.m, at Alaga village, Ogbomoso.

Amusan alleged that Ajolayo gave false information that Abdulganiu Oyewole and Yusuf Oyewole kept one locally made single-barrel gun on the farmland of Mr Joseph Ajao.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amusan alleged that the defendant knew that the information was false and committed an offence contrary to the provisions of Section 125A of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akande, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.