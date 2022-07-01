RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man in court for allegedly cutting off the head of a corpse

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 50-year-old man, Akeem Adeyemo, was on Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly decapitating a corpse of a 78-year-old woman.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

The police charged Adeyemo, whose residential address was not provided with conspiracy and decapitation.

Recommended articles

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on June 29, at about 2 a.m at St Unity Forum Community Odeolo, Nalende area, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that Adeyemo normally ”supplies” human heads between N30,000 to N35, 000.

He said the defendant was caught by the community vigilance group of the area at the scene of the crime.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. A Adesina, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 26, for hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court grants Ekweremadu, wife’s request, orders NIMC, others to release CTC of Ukpo’s biodata

Court grants Ekweremadu, wife’s request, orders NIMC, others to release CTC of Ukpo’s biodata

Organisation partners Lagos govt on mass drug administration for Schistosomiasis

Organisation partners Lagos govt on mass drug administration for Schistosomiasis

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

ASUU strike: NLC to hold nationwide protest

ASUU strike: NLC to hold nationwide protest

Africa CDC – 12 African countries report 1,782 cases of monkeypox

Africa CDC – 12 African countries report 1,782 cases of monkeypox

Calabar Port returns to life as vessel berths after three years of inactivity

Calabar Port returns to life as vessel berths after three years of inactivity

Farmers in Kaduna communities pay terrorists N400m to access farmlands

Farmers in Kaduna communities pay terrorists N400m to access farmlands

Peter Obi disowns campaign souvenir showing his image on prayer mat

Peter Obi disowns campaign souvenir showing his image on prayer mat

Terrorists ambush troops kill soldiers while responding to distress call in Niger

Terrorists ambush troops kill soldiers while responding to distress call in Niger

Trending

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Woman and 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car after accepting lift

Stock photo: Rape

"I’m lonely" – Physically challenged 56-year-old virgin regrets rejecting men (video)

Alvera Uwitonze

Nigerian gay who’s facing deportation from UK says he might be killed

Nigerian Gay