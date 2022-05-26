Man in court for alleged attempt to steal toddler

The prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that Akibu committed the offence on May 14, at 2.00 p.m, at Lanase area of Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendant attempted to steal a three-year-old child by taking her away without the consent of her parents.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 509 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two sureties in like sum.