A Ukrainian man was recently hospitalised and almost lost his penis after his wife put him in a painful DIY chastity belt for being unfaithful.

According to Odditycentral.com, the unnamed man in his 40’s, from the city of Zaporizhia, in southern Ukraine, told doctors that he woke up one morning earlier last week to find a big metal nut screwed onto his wiener.

The heavy metallic knot was “installed” by his wife to stop him from cheating but the man claimed that it was strangulating his organ.

Reports say the poor man tried removing the knot himself, but to no avail, so he called an ambulance.

Unfortunately, the problem was far bigger than he estimated as hospital staff were not in a position to untie the knot tightly fixed to his penis without harming him.

A specialist team of rescuers were called in and they had to use a circular saw to slice the piece of metal in two while pouring water on it to keep it from overheating because of the friction. There wasn’t too much they could do about the sparks, so the patient just had to endure, reports say.

“We received a call from doctors who asked to remove the nut,” rescuer Oleksandr Brienko said. “We used special equipment to do the job. The man was lying on the surgical operating table under anaesthesia while we were cutting the object off.”

“We often face similar incidents and are quite trained in removing rings, handcuffs and other objects off people’s bodies. In this case, we actually saved the man’s penis. He will be able to become a father in the future,” fellow rescuer Eduard Nekhoroshev added.

Having gone through such excruciating pain, local media reports suggest that he is considering asking for a divorce from his overly concerned wife when he discovers fully and is discharged from the hospital.

