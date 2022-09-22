RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man hires armed robbers to attack his former employers after being sacked

Damilare Famuyiwa

Three months after being dismissed as the CSO of Balita Company in Ogun State, the suspect hired almost a dozen armed robbers to attack his former employers.

Arm robbers
Arm robbers

A former Chief Security Officer (CSO) of a company at Sango-Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, has landed in police net for hiring armed robbers to attack his former employers.

Recommended articles

The erstwhile security head of the company, whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, was sacked three months ago.

In a statement in which the arrest of the suspects was disclosed, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi them as -Umar Haruna, Abbah Yahaya, Muritala Umar, Wale Fadeyi and Segun Olofinmade.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects were all arrested following a distress call received by policemen at the Sango divisional headquarters around 12.30 midnight.

Opeyemi said the group of robbers numbered almost a dozen and were armed with cutlasses.

The PPRO added the robbers forcefully made their way into Balita Company where the CSO used to work, but took to their heels on sighting the deployed police operatives.

Upon the distress call, the DPO, Sango division, SP Saleh Dahiru, mobilised his men and moved into the area.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who came in a Mitsubishi Canter bus, took to their heels, but they were chased and five of them were apprehended, while others escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the robbery incident was masterminded by the former chief security officer of the company, who was relieved of his duty about three months ago. The said former chief security officer is presently on the run,” he added.

The police spokesperson, however, revealed that Ogun Police Commissioner, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gombe declares cholera outbreak, records 10 deaths

Gombe declares cholera outbreak, records 10 deaths

Infrastructure Financing: Atiku has no jinx to break – FG

Infrastructure Financing: Atiku has no jinx to break – FG

Keyamo mocks PDP over persistent internal crisis

Keyamo mocks PDP over persistent internal crisis

Universities should be less dependent on govt. subvention for survival – Don

Universities should be less dependent on govt. subvention for survival – Don

U.S. air strike killed 27 al Shabaab militants in Somalia – Military

U.S. air strike killed 27 al Shabaab militants in Somalia – Military

PDP crisis: Ayu to become hero if resigns— Forum

PDP crisis: Ayu to become hero if resigns— Forum

Lawyer threatens to sue FG over proposed ponmo ban

Lawyer threatens to sue FG over proposed ponmo ban

Lawal says northern Christians will mobilise against Muslim-Muslim ticket

Lawal says northern Christians will mobilise against Muslim-Muslim ticket

Group, parents beg ASUU to obey court’s resumption order

Group, parents beg ASUU to obey court’s resumption order

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Chinese man

Chinese man hacks Kano lady to death for refusing to date him

Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie

S*x with intense orgasm can affect your eye - Ophthalmologist cautions

Thomas Ngcobo

Suspect on wanted list arrested after he walked into police station to look for job

mariage

I married 53 women in 43 years - 65-year-old man (video)