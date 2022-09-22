Man hires armed robbers to attack his former employers after being sacked

The erstwhile security head of the company, whose identity was yet-to-be disclosed, was sacked three months ago.

In a statement in which the arrest of the suspects was disclosed, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi them as -Umar Haruna, Abbah Yahaya, Muritala Umar, Wale Fadeyi and Segun Olofinmade.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects were all arrested following a distress call received by policemen at the Sango divisional headquarters around 12.30 midnight.

Opeyemi said the group of robbers numbered almost a dozen and were armed with cutlasses.

The PPRO added the robbers forcefully made their way into Balita Company where the CSO used to work, but took to their heels on sighting the deployed police operatives.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO, Sango division, SP Saleh Dahiru, mobilised his men and moved into the area.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who came in a Mitsubishi Canter bus, took to their heels, but they were chased and five of them were apprehended, while others escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the robbery incident was masterminded by the former chief security officer of the company, who was relieved of his duty about three months ago. The said former chief security officer is presently on the run,” he added.