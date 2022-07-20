Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

The suspect and the deceased, who was a student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, were said to have had an altercation on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at their residence at Ozoro, in the Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

In the cause of a fight, which ensued from the altercation, Oloku broke the screen of the iPhone 11 Pro Max belonging to her boyfriend.

Triggered by his broken phone screen, Adighetti picked a machete and used it to gruesomely kill Oloku.

“She went out and when she returned home, the boyfriend demanded where she was coming from.

“In the process, a fight broke out and the girl destroyed the screen of his iPhone 11 Pro Max.

“That was how he attacked her with a cutlass,” a source familiar with the incident stated.

DSP Bright Edafe, the spokesperson of Delta State Police Command, has confirmed the arrest of Adigheti.

According to Edafe, following a distress call received by the police, officers were deployed to the residence of the couple.

He said, “On July 16, 2022, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ozoro received a distress call that one Godspower Adigheti, 23, of Oramudu quarters, inflicted machete cuts on his 22-year-old girlfriend, Gift Oloku.”