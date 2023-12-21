ADVERTISEMENT
Man hacks father to death for raining curses on him

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was alleged to have attacked his father with machete for always raining curses on him.

He claimed his father was always raining curses on him [Arise News]
Saidi was arrested and charged for killing the late Chief Musa, who was the Elemosho of Shareland in Ifelodun Local Government of Kwara State.

Saidi was alleged to have attacked his father who was the traditional chief in Share, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Council in the state, with a machete over alleged curse being rained on him by the deceased.

Police First Information Report (FIR) revealed Saidi’s claim that his father was causing him without any reason while sitting in the sitting room.

“Saidi, reportedly got annoyed as a result of his father’s unpleasant words and attacked him with cutlass on the head, hitting him severally till he died and later escaped to a mountain in Share”, the FIR stated.

A police prosecutor, Sergeant Abdullah Sanni informed the court that the matter is not ordinarily bailable considering the fact that it’s culpable homicide, urging the court to consider the motion exparte attached to the FIR and order that the defendant should be remanded in the Correctional facility centre.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Alhaji Mohammed Dasuki, in his short ruling, ordered Saidi’s remand.

This Court lacks jurisdiction on this matter which is Culpable homicide punishable with death. In view of the exparte motion attached to the charge paper, I hereby order that the defendant be put in the Federal Correctional Service facility in Ilorin till the next adjourned date,” Dasuki ruled.

He subsequently adjourned the matter to Tuesday, January 9, 2024 for mention.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

