Man granted N400,000 bail after being arrested for biting policeman

The 26-year-old was dragged before the court on Thursday, July 28, 2022, on three counts bordering on assault, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, and unlawful obstruction.

The counts were preferred against him by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to Inspector Benedict Aigbokhan, a police prosecutor, Muiz attacked the officer with his teeth in the late hours of Sunday, July 24, around Jakande Gate, Ejigbo area of the state.

Aigbokhan argued that the defendant impeded the police officer from carrying out his official duty, and bit him in the process.

“In the course of obstructing the officer from carrying out his official duty, the defendant assaulted the officer by biting him on his left finger,” the prosecutor added.

While maintaining that Muiz conducted himself in a way likely to have caused breach of public peace, the prosecutor cited sections 168(d), 173 and 174(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which frowns against such assault.

Having heard the prosecutor’s argument, the Magistrate, A. K. Dosunmu, therefore, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dosunmu, however, noted that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.