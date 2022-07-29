RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man granted N400,000 bail after being arrested for biting policeman

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect used his teeth to assault a police officer as the latter was exercising his official duty.

Man granted N400,000 bail after being arrested for biting policeman
Man granted N400,000 bail after being arrested for biting policeman

One Tijani Muiz, who was arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrate Court in Lagos State for biting the finger of a policeman, Inspector Raymond Maugbe, been granted bail in the sum of N400,000.

Recommended articles

The 26-year-old was dragged before the court on Thursday, July 28, 2022, on three counts bordering on assault, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, and unlawful obstruction.

The counts were preferred against him by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to Inspector Benedict Aigbokhan, a police prosecutor, Muiz attacked the officer with his teeth in the late hours of Sunday, July 24, around Jakande Gate, Ejigbo area of the state.

Aigbokhan argued that the defendant impeded the police officer from carrying out his official duty, and bit him in the process.

In the course of obstructing the officer from carrying out his official duty, the defendant assaulted the officer by biting him on his left finger,” the prosecutor added.

While maintaining that Muiz conducted himself in a way likely to have caused breach of public peace, the prosecutor cited sections 168(d), 173 and 174(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which frowns against such assault.

Having heard the prosecutor’s argument, the Magistrate, A. K. Dosunmu, therefore, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dosunmu, however, noted that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She also adjourned the case till Tuesday, August 23, for mention.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gumi attacks FG over plans to sanction BBC, Daily Trust

Gumi attacks FG over plans to sanction BBC, Daily Trust

Peter Obi: Nigerian government must stop sending public officers on foreign trainings

Peter Obi: Nigerian government must stop sending public officers on foreign trainings

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s interview full of lies – Nyesom Wike

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s interview full of lies – Nyesom Wike

Despite BBNaija season 7, Nigerians still focus on presidential elections

Despite BBNaija season 7, Nigerians still focus on presidential elections

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections? [Editor's Opinion]

Will Peter Obi drop his 2023 ambition for Atiku before elections? [Editor's Opinion]

We are shutting down Nasarawa for Peter Obi August 6 – Labour Party

We are shutting down Nasarawa for Peter Obi August 6 – Labour Party

2023: Umahi, Agom-Eze fight dirty over Ebonyi South senatorial ticket

2023: Umahi, Agom-Eze fight dirty over Ebonyi South senatorial ticket

Buhari lists Nigeria’s benefits from Open Government Partnership

Buhari lists Nigeria’s benefits from Open Government Partnership

Rail project: Lagos State Govt begins paying compensation to 800 Ogun residents

Rail project: Lagos State Govt begins paying compensation to 800 Ogun residents

Trending

Man dies from shock after bribe-seeking LASTMA officers seized his vehicle

LASTMA

Man arrested with body bags, refuses to confess over d*ath threat

Man arrested with body bags

Lagos-based businessman shot dead at drinking spot in Kwara

Biola Osundiya. [Daily Trust]

Police kill 2 bandits, recover AK-47 rifle, motorcycle in Kaduna

Police kill 2 bandits, recover AK-47 rifle, motorcycle in Kaduna (LeadershipNG)