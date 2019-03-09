According to the EFCC in a Facebook post on Saturday, March 9, 2019, the suspect Abdulkareem Abdulsalem, was nabbed while sharing money to voters at the Kwara State College of Education, believed to be a polling unit.

In a picture, Abdulsalem is shown with two bundles of N500 notes and a handcuff used to bind his wrists.

A day before the arrest, the EFCC reportedly apprehended the Accountant General of Kwara State, Sulaiman Ishola, for allegedly laundering N1.5 billion to buy votes for Saturday's gubernatorial elections.