In a video posted by Instablog9ja on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, he talks about the encounter with a swollen eye.

According to the man in the clip, the friends in question were concerned that he has too much information about them.

"This is 2019. You gots hustle for your life," the victims shared in Pidgin-English revealing his decision to be more focused in the new year.

"If you know I have nothing to benefit from you, let me be," he adds to his comments about the hostile pals.